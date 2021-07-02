Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. 947,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,853,392. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

