Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.34

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 133126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

