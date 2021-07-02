Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Short Interest Down 47.1% in June

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Crumbs Bake Shop stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,657. Crumbs Bake Shop has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Crumbs Bake Shop
