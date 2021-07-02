Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Short Interest Down 47.1% in June

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Crumbs Bake Shop stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,657. Crumbs Bake Shop has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through its online portal. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc was formerly known as Crumbs Holdings LLC and changed its name to Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

