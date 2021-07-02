DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DigiMax Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get DigiMax Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DBKSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 125,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,521. DigiMax Global has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DigiMax Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiMax Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.