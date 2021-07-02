Analysts Set G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Price Target at $19.00

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

G4S stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.56. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78. G4S has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

