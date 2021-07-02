Degenerator Market Cap Tops $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00396054 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.19 or 0.01283691 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

