Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $14.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTMNF. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:FTMNF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 8,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

