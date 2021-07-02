Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 456.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 450 ($5.88).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts bought 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Shares of Beazley stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 335.10 ($4.38). The stock had a trading volume of 642,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,706. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -58.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 317.60.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

