MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.19. 34,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.