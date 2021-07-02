CryptoFlow Trading Up 170% Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 50.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $555,773.50 and $866.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 170% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00128042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00169613 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,377.86 or 0.99491833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002924 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.