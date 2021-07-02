HYCON (HYC) Price Down 23.9% This Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $554,049.22 and $137,455.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00065534 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,697,165 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,697,163 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

