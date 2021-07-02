Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LDP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.55. 2,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,306. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $27.74.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

