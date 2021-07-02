Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of LDP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $27.74.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
