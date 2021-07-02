MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,606. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
