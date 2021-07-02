MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,606. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

