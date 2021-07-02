MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

MMD traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.58. 22,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,764. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44.

In other news, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $211,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,282 shares of company stock valued at $349,123 over the last three months.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

