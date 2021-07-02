The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$361,838.40 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,834,039.69.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$86.99. 85,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 100.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$67.16 and a 1 year high of C$87.42.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSG. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.