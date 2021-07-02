KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.37. KBR has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

