Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $89.24 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

