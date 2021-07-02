Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) PT at $12.50

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

HRZN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

