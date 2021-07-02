Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. 3,012,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

