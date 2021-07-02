Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in June

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

