WaykiChain Market Cap Tops $39.20 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $39.20 million and $1.48 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges.

WICC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

