Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Liberty Global stock remained flat at $$28.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.74. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $38.89.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

