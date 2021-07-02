Stake DAO (SDT) Price Up 18.6% This Week

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Stake DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC on exchanges. Stake DAO has a market cap of $707,951.72 and $161,165.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00239825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Stake DAO

Stake DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

Buying and Selling Stake DAO

