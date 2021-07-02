MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $553.33.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.87. 148,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,104. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.95.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

