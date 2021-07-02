Zacks: Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%.

Shares of DYAI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 185,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.