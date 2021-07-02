Cartesi Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001333 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $166.68 million and approximately $35.71 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cartesi has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 373,734,073 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

