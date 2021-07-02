Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 901,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.46. 864,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.