Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.67

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$33.67 and last traded at C$33.67, with a volume of 10163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.60.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$932.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

