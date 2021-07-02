Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE CINR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 11,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $290.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter.
Ciner Resources Company Profile
Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.
