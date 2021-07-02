Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

MOD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 240,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,137. The company has a market cap of $846.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

