Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

MOD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 240,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,137. The company has a market cap of $846.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

