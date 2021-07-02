The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGPYY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.9659 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.