root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453. root9B has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About root9B

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

