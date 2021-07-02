root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453. root9B has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.
About root9B
