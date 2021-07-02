Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Issues Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of BSET traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,915. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $261.13 million, a PE ratio of -35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.