Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $45.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,572.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,423.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,555.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.