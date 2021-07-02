J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $44.71 on Friday, reaching $2,572.08. 59,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,764. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,555.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,423.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,866 shares of company stock valued at $169,852,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

