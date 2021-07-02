Brokerages Set DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT at $3.96

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRTT shares. National Bankshares cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

DRTT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

