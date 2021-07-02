Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.33.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth $118,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.14. 147,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50. Futu has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities analysts predict that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

