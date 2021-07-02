The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

DIS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.67. The company had a trading volume of 765,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,927. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $321.00 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.