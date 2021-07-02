DerivaDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163,653.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00008681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.39 million and $163,653.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00126280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00169445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,297.93 or 1.00053142 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

