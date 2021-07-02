First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

FMY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.85. 4,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

