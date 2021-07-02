Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the May 31st total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,014.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.93. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397. Puma has a 52 week low of $75.63 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

