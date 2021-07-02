Short Interest in Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Declines By 56.2%

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISOLF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 132,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,336. Isodiol International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Isodiol International Company Profile

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions in Canada and the United States. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

