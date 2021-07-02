Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $47.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.24 million to $47.80 million. Camden National posted sales of $46.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $186.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $707.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

