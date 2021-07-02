$181.40 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post sales of $181.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.12 million to $204.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 456.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $747.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.07 million to $886.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 81,761 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.08. 31,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,567. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

