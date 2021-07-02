Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.54 Million

Analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post sales of $107.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $90.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $445.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.38 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $534.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $557.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Momentive Global has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

