Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Afya by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Afya by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 51,013 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Afya by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,806,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Afya by 12.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 166,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

