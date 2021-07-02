Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $31,831,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,960,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $15,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 255.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 729,827 shares during the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.89. 150,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

