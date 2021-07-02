Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,688 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,496. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

