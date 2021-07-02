Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 37.7% in June

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 58,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.22. 609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson purchased 51,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $391,282.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $551,276 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

